SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, E-Cigarette, HealthWatch

BOSTON (CBS) — Many smokers turn to e-cigarettes to help them quit but just how safe are they?

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concludes that e-cigarettes are less toxic than regular cigarettes and could be a useful tool to help smokers kick the habit.

That said, e-cigarettes do emit some toxins and release nicotine which is addictive and has long-term effects, so you if you don’t smoke, certainly don’t start using e-cigarettes because you think they’re harmless. They’re not.

And we know that once kids and teens start using e-cigarettes or start vaping, they’re more like to start smoking regular cigarettes.

A warning to parents, some of these vaping or e-cigarettes devices are made to look like thumb drives or pencil cartridges or even a Sharpie pen, so check your child’s school supplies carefully.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch