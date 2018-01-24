BOSTON (CBS) — Many smokers turn to e-cigarettes to help them quit but just how safe are they?
A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concludes that e-cigarettes are less toxic than regular cigarettes and could be a useful tool to help smokers kick the habit.
That said, e-cigarettes do emit some toxins and release nicotine which is addictive and has long-term effects, so you if you don’t smoke, certainly don’t start using e-cigarettes because you think they’re harmless. They’re not.
And we know that once kids and teens start using e-cigarettes or start vaping, they’re more like to start smoking regular cigarettes.
A warning to parents, some of these vaping or e-cigarettes devices are made to look like thumb drives or pencil cartridges or even a Sharpie pen, so check your child’s school supplies carefully.