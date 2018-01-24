BOSTON (CBS) — Even though the Patriots didn’t actually practice, Bill Belichick sent out the practice report he promised on Wednesday morning.
Rob Gronkowski is indeed on it with a concussion, but the tight end isn’t alone.
If the Patriots had practiced on Wednesday, both Gronkowski and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. would have sat out the session with concussions. While the concussion Gronkowski suffered during New England’s AFC Championship Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday is pretty well known, Wise Jr.’s comes as a bit of a surprise.
Also showing up on the hypothetical practice report is defensive lineman Malcom Brown (foot), running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and right tackle LaAdrian Waddle (knee). All three would have been limited.
The Patriots won’t hit the practice field until Thursday, but met on Wednesday to study up on the Philadelphia Eagles, who they’ll play in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.