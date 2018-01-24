SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Gloucester, Grove Street, House Fire, Local TV

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — A child home sick from school in Gloucester says he was woken up by smoke alarms after a fire broke out in his home Tuesday morning.

Officials said the boy was able to escape to a neighbor’s house unharmed.

gloucester fire 1 Child Home Sick From School Wakes To Smoke Alarm, Escapes House Fire

Firefighters respond to a fire on Grove Street in Gloucester (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Fire Department)

The fire started just before 9:15 a.m. on Grove Street. When firefighters arrived, intense flames could be seen on the second and third floors of the two-family home.

After searching the house for possible victims, crews found no one inside.

According to officials, neighbors were temporarily evacuated while firefighters were working but were able to return home later, though their house has exterior damage from outstretched flames.

The house where the fire broke out is seriously damaged and two families have been displaced. One family is staying with relatives and another family, a single mother and her four children, is being assisted by the Red Cross.

gloucester fire 2 Child Home Sick From School Wakes To Smoke Alarm, Escapes House Fire

The siding of a Gloucester home is damaged as a fire rips through the second and third floors of the house (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Fire Department)

One firefighter obtained a minor injury.

Officials are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch