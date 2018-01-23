BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are warning football fans to be on the lookout for counterfeit Super Bowl 52 tickets.
The New England Patriots will play the Philidelphia Eagles on February 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
Police encouraged fans to buy their tickets through official ticket agencies and not third-party sites.
“Purchasing from other sources, like online and social media sites such as Craigslist and Reddit, is done at the buyer’s own risk,” police said.
You could lose money or be sold a counterfeit ticket.
“Remember, if the price of the ticket or the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is!”