EPPING, New Hampshire (CBS) — The veteran whose last wish was to see the latest Star Wars movie died on Monday, according to his family.

Ron Villemaire was a 69-year-old Air Force veteran who was battling stage-four colon cancer. He was a self-described “Star Wars junkie.”

After hearing about Villemaire’s wish a month ago, fire departments neighboring his New Hampshire hospice care center decided to make it happen.

nh vet star wars movie 2 Veteran Whose Last Wish Was To See Star Wars Movie Dies

Ron Villemaire is greeted by Chewbacca at his hospice care center (Photo Courtesy: New Boston Fire Department)

New Boston, Epping, and Bedford Fire Departments assisted in transporting Villemaire to the movie theater and set up a special hospital bed for him.

The theater was closed to the public, allowing Villemaire to watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi with family and friends.

nh vet star wars movie 3 Veteran Whose Last Wish Was To See Star Wars Movie Dies

Air Force veteran transported to the movie theater to see Star Wars (Courtesy Photo)

Darth Vader and Chewbacca also visited him at his hospice center before he was escorted by Storm Troopers to the theater.

