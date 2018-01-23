By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — People love the Super Bowl, and people love to bet on the Super Bowl.

While many will place their wager on either the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles, nothing adds excitement like the bets placed on the stuff that doesn’t involve football. There’s going to be plenty of cash thrown down on the prop bets, and here are our favorites for Super Bowl LII (courtesy of BetDSI.eu).

Surprisingly, there is nothing about how early Mark Wahlberg will leave U.S. Bank Stadium.

– Will Tom Brady be wearing a bandage on his right hand?

Yes -130

No +100

Tip: Brady said he expects to have his stitches removed this week, but we aren’t ruling out a bandage with a TB12 logo on it for the Super Bowl.

– Will Tom Brady announce retirement after game? (Must be shown on broadcast)

Yes +1200

No -2500

Tip: Brady is only 40, so no way.

– Will Bill Belichick announce retirement after game? (Must be shown on broadcast)

Yes +2500

No -5000

Tip: It’s highly unlikely, given his top two assistants are reportedly heading elsewhere are this season. But then again, there is that lingering sadness throughout Gillette Stadium…

– Will Rob Gronkowski be medically cleared to play?

Yes -150

No +150

Tip: He has two weeks to recover from the concussion he suffered in the AFC Championship Game, but Gronkowski didn’t look like he knew where he was after Barry Church’s hit:

GRONK INJURY

Not sure if anyone saw this already but it's pretty clear #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski says "I don't know what just happened" to @ChrisHogan_15 after he got decked by Barry Church leading to a concussion vs #Jaguars #WBZ pic.twitter.com/vzTjLiA2Cn — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) January 22, 2018

Though there’s now a report out there that Gronk is good to go, as long as you believe his wrestler friend (and TMZ).

– Will a player leave the game and not return due to concussion symptoms?

Yes +120

No -150

Tip: Concussions are no joke, but this is the Super Bowl (and more importantly, it’s the NFL).

– Color of liquid thrown on winning coach

Clear (water) +200

Green/Yellow +300

Red +500

Blue +500

Orange +750

No liquid thrown +1500

Tip: If the Patriots win, Brady may dump that lemon drink with electrolytes on Belichick. Then again, he would never waste those precious electrolytes.

– Coin toss landing position

Heads (-103)

Tails (-103)

Tip: It has been scientifically proven that tails never fails.

– Will Donald Trump attend the game?

Yes +400

No -600

Tip: He probably won’t be in Robert Kraft’s box, but President Trump will likely make an appearance.

– Total number of Donald Trump tweets during game?

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Tip: Over. Always the over with his Twitter account.

– Will any players take a knee during national anthem?

Yes +275

No -350

Tip: We’re still doing this?

Broadcast Props

These go from kickoff to the final whistle during NBC’s broadcast. It does not include halftime or commercials.

– Will Al Michaels say “underdog”?

Yes -1000

No +450

Tip: There should be plenty of those dog masks in the crowd, so this is a resounding yes.

– Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “Danny Playoff”

Yes +240

No -300

Tip: It’s safe to assume that Danny Amendola will have a big catch at some point in the game, so yes.

– Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “GOAT”

Yes +360

No -500

Tip: These are two hip dudes we’re talking about. Of course they’ll say “GOAT.”

– Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “Pro Football Focus”?

Yes -200

No +150

Tip: Just once?

– Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “Rocky”?

Yes +180

No -220

Tip: A better bet would have been if either of them will yell “Yo Adrian!”

– Total times Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth say “Gronk”

Over 3.5 (-115)

Under 3.5 (-115)

Tip: Wait to see if Gronkowski plays. If he does, bet the over. Twice.

Entertainment

– Length of National Anthem

Over 120 seconds (-180)

Under 120 seconds (+140)

Tip: We wish there was some mathematical way to figure this one out, but now one knows what kind of rhythm Pink will be feeling next Sunday.

– Will there be a wardrobe malfunction? (Must expose intimate part of body)

Yes +1500

No -4000

Tip: JT is performing again, and he brings the sexy wherever he goes, so the answer is of course.

– Will any member of NSYNC make a halftime show appearance?

Yes +150

No -180

Tip: Can any of them besides Timberlake afford to get in?

– How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during broadcast?

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-115)

Tip: Papa John’s divorce from the NFL makes this one difficult. Oh, wait, I thought it said 12.5. So over. Way over.

– Will Eli Manning appear in commercial during broadcast?

Yes -120

No -110

Tip: The last thing Patriots fans want to see during a Super Bowl is Eli Manning. So the NFL will probably make it happen.

– How many times will word “Dilly” be said during broadcast?

Over 12.5 (-115)

Under 12.5 (-115)

Tip: “Dilly” is usually followed by another “Dilly” which is then followed by a crowd also shouting a “Dilly” followed by another “Dilly,” and that’s a lot of “Dilly’s” for just one commercial. Unless Budweiser is going back to “Wassup,” this over is going to be shattered.