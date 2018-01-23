SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS/CNN) — Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, prompting the singer to retire from touring.

“I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” Diamond said in a statement. “My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

The singer had been planning a March tour of Australia and New Zealand as a part of his 50th anniversary tour. Those performances have been canceled, according to the statement.

Neil Diamond at Fenway Park on April 20, 2013. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Diamond, 76, known for such hits as “Sweet Caroline,” which is played during the eighth inning at all Red Sox games at Fenway Park, said he plans to continue writing and recording.

He sang the song live at Fenway April 20, 2013 in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings and helped raise money for the One Fund.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement,” he said.

He is scheduled to get a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys this Sunday.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that can cause tremors, slowness of movement and other symptoms, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Rob McLean contributed to this report.)

