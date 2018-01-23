BOSTON (CBS) — Customs agents seized more than $29,000 in cash from a traveler at Boston’s Logan Airport last week, including $10,000 sewn into his pants.
Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the 51-year-old American arrived on a flight from Israel Jan. 18 and told officers he was carrying $7,000 and another $7,000 for a friend.
He ended up presenting about $18,000, and then further inspection showed he had even more bills sewn into his pants pocket.
“There is no limit to how much money a traveler can carry, but it is important to honestly declare the total amount to CBP Officers during inspection,” said Boston Area Port Director Clint Lamm in a statement. “This seizure exemplifies that violating currency reporting laws can have serious consequences.”
Customs agents seize an average of $289,609 daily along the borders, according to the agency.