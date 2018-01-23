SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) — Customs agents seized more than $29,000 in cash from a traveler at Boston’s Logan Airport last week, including $10,000 sewn into his pants.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the 51-year-old American arrived on a flight from Israel Jan. 18 and told officers he was carrying $7,000 and another $7,000 for a friend.

He ended up presenting about $18,000, and then further inspection showed he had even more bills sewn into his pants pocket.

pants cash Customs Agents Catch Traveler Flying With $10,000 Sewn Into His Pants

The pants with $10,000 sewn into them. (Image credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“There is no limit to how much money a traveler can carry, but it is important to honestly declare the total amount to CBP Officers during inspection,” said Boston Area Port Director Clint Lamm in a statement. “This seizure exemplifies that violating currency reporting laws can have serious consequences.”

Customs agents seize an average of $289,609 daily along the borders, according to the agency.

