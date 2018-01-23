PEABODY (CBS) — Investigators were seen back near the property of a gruesome 2017 double murder on Tuesday.

Last February, the bodies of Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40 were found shot and wrapped in rugs and plastic in the basement of a home on Farm Avenue in Peabody.

Federal investigators appeared to be using an excavator to dig next to the home.

The District Attorney’s office said they obtained new information that had triggered this search.

The FBI commented that they were “conducting law enforcement activity” at the address but denied any further comment.

It is unclear what officials are looking for.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murders.

Michael Hebb, 45 of Peabody, was arrested and initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In Salem Superior Court back in October, Hebb admitted to helping cover up O’Connor’s murder and trying to destroy evidence in the case. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in O’Connor’s murder and attempted arson of a dwelling.

Hebb was sentenced to six-to-seven years in prison followed by five years of probation.

The District Attorney’s office said there is still a possibility Hebb is charged with Greenlaw’s murder.

Forty-year-old Wes Doughty has also been arrested on related charges.

Officials caught Doughty in Spartanburg, South Carolina after more than five days on the run.

While evading police, Doughty carjacked a Middleton man’s car and drove with him in the car for about three hours.

He is charged with two counts of murder, rape, attempted arson of a dwelling, armed carjacking, and kidnapping in the case.

Officials believe the victims and suspects knew one another.