Eagles Coach Doug Pederson's Greatest Goof Came Against PatriotsThough Pederson has no experience against Belichick as a head coach, he did serve as Reid's offensive coordinator for the 2015 Chiefs. And in that role, he committed what could be considered to be a dreadful decision which contributed to his team losing a potentially winnable playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

Brady's Bandage, Wardrobe Malfunctions & 'Dilly Dilly': Best Prop Bets For Super Bowl LIISome prop bets are pretty simple, while others will have you wracking your brain until kickoff.

Is F.P. Santangelo Responsible For Tom Brady Becoming The GOAT?The baseball career of the utility man who was drafted in the 20th round of the 1989 draft may be mostly forgettable ... but he also may have changed football history forever.

Remembering Life When Patriots & Eagles Played In Super Bowl XXXIXIt's been 13 years since the Patriots and Eagles played in Super Bowl XXXIX, and a whole lot has changed in the world since New England won its third title in franchise history back on Feb. 6, 2005.