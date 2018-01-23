BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady would play football forever if he could. Instead, he’ll likely settle on playing into his mid-40s.
His supermodel wife, on the other hand, would like him to hit retirement much earlier. She even enlisted help from his former college roommate ahead of the 2017 season to convince him to hang ’em up earlier.
In a new article for Sports Illustrated, Greg Bishop writes that Gisele Bundchen tried to get Brady’s longtime friend and former NFL kicker Jay Feely to convince Brady to retire ahead of this season.
“Last spring Brady and his family vacationed with retired kicker Jay Feely, a close friend from their college days at Michigan,” wrote Bishop. “This being Brady, Feely prefers not to disclose the locale, but he does share that Brady’s wife, the supermodel Gisele Bundchen, spent time on that trip ‘trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing.'”
Feely said Bundchen was “dead serious” with her request. But knowing who he would be dealing with, Feely decided to offer up some other advice.
“Feely says he looked at his friend and told him, ‘Play as long as you can.’ Brady smiled back and winked,” wrote Bishop.
Brady is gunning for his sixth Super Bowl title and will likely take home regular season MVP honors for the third time in his career. Chances are, he won’t be hanging up his cleats anytime soon.