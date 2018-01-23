BOSTON (CBS) – In life, everything has a beginning, including our beloved New England Patriots in 1960.

Back then, they were called the Boston Patriots. “It’s got to have a starting place from some place. During those years. We were true pioneers and part of an era that helped establish the Patriot franchise,” former Patriot Gino Cappelletti said.

Gino was a star wide receiver and kicker for the team back then for 10 years. He also was the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer until 2005.

Gino says one of the keys to the team’s success today is the mantra they live by. “When they came up with the slogan, ‘Do Your Job’ it meant something,” Gino said.

Now the Patriots are on their way to Super 52 in Minnesota, which is Gino’s home state. “What has been happening to the team and how it’s a become a team that’s a winner. Today the Patriots are the premier franchise in the NFL,” Gino said.

After his playing career ended Cappelletti became the voice of the Patriots for millions of New England football fans alongside his longtime broadcast partner Gil Santos for 28 Years. Together the two called 585 games including six Super Bowls.

Gino played from 1960 to 1970 and earned his place here at the Patriots Hall of Fame. Even now at the age of 84, he says being a Patriot has changed his life forever. “It can never be topped for me. Through the decades my romance with football and my relationships with the Patriots have given me a lifetime of wonderful memories,” Gino said.

His advice to the Patriots in regards to Super Bowl against the Eagles. “Do your job! This is truly the greatest sports town in America,” Gino said.