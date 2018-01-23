BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots weren’t the only winners on Sunday. As soon as the game was over one young man popped the question to his girlfriend and happily, she said ‘yes.’

But it could have gone differently if the Patriots had lost. A Twitter video captured the moment when Brian Murray proposed to Brittany Holmes at Gillette Stadium after the Pats AFC Championship victory.

“The game just ended, fireworks started going off. And I felt, there’s no better time than now to propose,” Brian says.

He pulled out the ring and the rest was bliss. “We had just started to celebrate the win, so I was already excited and then that happened. So that was definitely a shock but a good shock,” Brittany says.

The couple are huge Pats fans, season ticket holders in fact. “The games have been such a big deal to us. It was just really special. It was perfect for us,” says Brittany.

“I just had faith in Bill and Tom to follow through for us,” says Brian.

A happy ending for the couple and the Pats. But what if the game went the other way?

“I was more nervous about the Patriots actually following through with a victory because I didn’t have much of a Plan B. If we lost I had to go do this somewhere else,” Brian says.

Brittany and Brian have been a couple for six years, now engaged, and thinking about the perfect wedding date. “We’ve been joking that we should try to aim for Tom Brady’s birthday,” says Brittany.