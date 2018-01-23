NATICK (CBS) – Natick police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of botox.
They say she distracted workers at a local spa and pocketed a bottle of Botox worth $500 and a syringe that costs $625.
She then asked for privacy to make a call and left, leaving her purse on the counter.
When she didn’t come back, workers found the purse empty and realized it was a ruse.
The woman is described as 5-foot-1 with black curly hair and wearing square framed prescription glasses.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call police at 508-647-920.