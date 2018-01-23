BOSTON (CBS) – Is America’s democracy in danger?
That’s the central question posed by Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt in their new book, “How Democracies Die.”
The two have spent decades studying the collapses of democratic systems in Latin America and Europe and posit that the U.S. system is not immune.
In particular, Levitsky and Ziblatt examine the gradual erosion of several key democratic norms and argue that President Donald Trump has accelerated that erosion through his attacks on the press, threats of jail for his political opponents and baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
The professors of government joined WBZ’s Paula Ebben and Liam Martin on myTV38 to discuss the book.