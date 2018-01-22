SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Billerica, Local TV, Shawsheen Tech

BILLERICA (CBS) – Billerica Police had extra officers at Shawsheen Tech Monday morning after a social media post described a threat to the school.

The principal emailed parents Sunday night to make them aware of the Snapchat post, which contained a picture of someone holding a BB gun in front of the school.

Police told WBZ-TV they identified the person who posted the photo and that person is cooperating with investigators.

“We do not believe there is any specific threat against the school or anyone that attends related to this matter. We do have an extra police presence at the school today out of an abundance of caution and to alleviate any family concerns,” police said in a statement.

There are no arrests and no charges at this point in the investigation.

Classes went on as scheduled Monday.

