SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, Patriots, Sports News

FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are offering fans a chance to win a memento from their exciting comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title game.

Anyone who retweets the tweet below from the team’s official account will be entered to win AFC Championship confetti that coated Gillette Stadium’s turf after the victory.

According to the official rules, the Patriots are giving away five confetti packages with an “approximate retail value” of $20 each.

victory The Patriots Are Giving Away Confetti From The AFC Championship Celebration

Confetti falls after the AFC Championship Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fans have until 7 p.m. on Monday to retweet for a chance to win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch