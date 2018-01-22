FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are offering fans a chance to win a memento from their exciting comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title game.
Anyone who retweets the tweet below from the team’s official account will be entered to win AFC Championship confetti that coated Gillette Stadium’s turf after the victory.
According to the official rules, the Patriots are giving away five confetti packages with an “approximate retail value” of $20 each.
Fans have until 7 p.m. on Monday to retweet for a chance to win.