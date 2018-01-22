BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Boston College hockey player is out indefinitely after he was assaulted at a Boston restaurant.
The university’s athletic department said in a statement Sunday that graduate student Kevin Lohan, who happens to be Lindsay Lohan’s cousin, was the victim of an “unprovoked assault” that occurred Friday at a Boylston Street restaurant.
Boston police told WBZ-TV they were called to Domino’s at 1260 Boylston St. just after 2 a.m.. They said a woman reported that she and her boyfriend were standing in line at the pizza place when about six to eight people began pushing in line and one person punched her boyfriend in the face, knocking him down.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his jaw and was hospitalized, police said. The assault is still under investigation.
The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defenseman transferred to Boston College after four years at Michigan, where was an assistant captain his senior year.
Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, has three assists in 14 games for the 11-9-3 Eagles this season.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)