BOSTON (CBS) – Hey – what’s that guttural yowling sound of pain, fury and insanity coming from 311 miles southwest of here?

Why, it’s the distinctive cry of the Philadelphia Eagles fans as they gear up for yet another shot at ending their Super Bowl futility.

What’s the difference between these folks, and our own passionate, sometimes rowdy Patriots fans?

In a 2015 survey by Sports Illustrated, Eagles fans were named the nation’s most hated fan base, and they work hard to sustain that dubious distinction.

From cheering a serious injury to an opposing player, to pelting one of their own dressed up as Santa with ice balls, to vociferous booing of Donovan McNabb (who went on to become one of the greatest Eagles ever) when he was drafted, it seems Eagles fans hate everyone, and derision is the best of their behavior.

No other fan base has had a working courtroom set up inside their home stadium to handle the drunk and disorderly cases.

Here’s the Vikings team bus being showered with debris after the NFC championship.

And Minnesota travel agents had this advice for Vikings fans travelling to that game:

“I would take off any sort of colors,” said one. “I know it sounds ridiculous, like we’re almost talking about gangs here, but it’s no joke down in Philly.”

Added another: “I would advise you not to be over-inebriated, because they will be.”