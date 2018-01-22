SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is shooting hoops, and he’s not doing it from a chair.

A new video posted by the injured Celtics star’s wife shows him draining threes from the floor. Hayward isn’t jumping in the video, but he’s hitting set shots from long distance. Considering he was shooting from a chair just a few weeks ago, this is a great development as he continues his rehab from a horrific ankle injury on opening night.

Still can’t beat me… 🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on

This doesn’t mean Hayward is going to make a dramatic comeback by the end of the season, but it’s a great sight to see him hitting shots while standing. And for those hoping he does come back in time for the playoffs, it provides just a little more hope that it might actually happen.

