Filed Under:Bristol County District Attorney, Fatal Stabbing, New Bedford, Wareham

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A woman was stabbed to death overnight in New Bedford, police said Monday.

Police and EMS went to a house on Ashley Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. “in response to calls regarding a woman screaming and bleeding outside that residence.”

The woman, 34-year-old Chantel Bruno, of Wareham, died at St. Luke’s Hospital just over an hour later, officials said.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office called Chantel’s death a homicide and said New Bedford Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Homicide Unit prosecutors were looking into it.

No suspects have been named at this time.

