BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy will be out for at least two weeks after being treated for an abnormal heart rhythm.

McAvoy, 20, underwent a successful procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. He told team physicians that he was experiencing heart palpitations following Boston’s game back on Nov. 26, 2017, and a subsequent evaluation led to a diagnosis of a supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). The type of SVT is not considered to be dangerous to his health but can recur at any time and causes significant symptoms, according to the Bruins.

“After consultation with team physicians, as well as experts in this type of heart condition, Charlie decided to have the condition treated with a procedure called an ablation. The decision to have the procedure done at this time is due to a high probability of recurrence,” the team said in a statement on Monday. “During the period from the initial occurrence through Saturday’s game, Charlie was cleared to play by the medical team and was monitored closely.”

McAvoy will be monitored at Mass General throughout Monday night. He’s expected to make a recovery after two weeks, per the team.

The 14th overall pick by Boston in 2016, McAvoy has played 45 games for the Bruins this season, accumulating five goals and 20 assists. He’s currently second among Bruins defensemen with a plus-18 rating, behind only captain Zdeno Chara’s plus-24.

McAvoy made his NHL debut during last season’s playoffs, and has been an integral part to Boston’s defense since.