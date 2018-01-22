SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer
Filed Under:Beyond The Forecast, Local TV, Terry Eliasen

BOSTON (CBS) – No blizzards or bombogenesis this week but we will have some impactful weather in the next 24-to-36 hours.

2017 weather alert headlines2 Heavy Rain, Wind, Ice Could Cause Issues Into Tuesday

(WBZ-TV graphic)

A combination of ice, wind and heavy rain will likely cause some minor issues Monday night and on Tuesday.

The Ice:

Not a huge deal but later Monday evening and overnight there will likely be some patches of ice or a light glaze in areas well inland and elevated.

This will be caused by light rain/drizzle falling and freezing with contact where temperatures are just below 32 degrees.

2017 winter weather advisory2 Heavy Rain, Wind, Ice Could Cause Issues Into Tuesday

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Locations of greatest concern are north and west of I-495, including far northwestern Middlesex County, northern Worcester County and a large part of New Hampshire, Vermont and western Mass. (The Berkshires).

The Rain:

Heaviest rain arrives Tuesday afternoon between 1 and 7 p.m.

2017 rpm 4km2 Heavy Rain, Wind, Ice Could Cause Issues Into Tuesday

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Downpours will move quickly from west to east across the region.

2017 rain forecast nam Heavy Rain, Wind, Ice Could Cause Issues Into Tuesday

(WBZ-TV graphic)

A quick 1-to 1.5 inches is possible, but not enough for any major river flooding but some localized/urban flooding is likely.

The Wind:

Again, not a major concern, but winds will be somewhat gusty on Tuesday out of the south.

2017 wind damage poly24 Heavy Rain, Wind, Ice Could Cause Issues Into Tuesday

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Most of the region should top out between 30-40 mph but there may be some gusts as high as 50 mph across far southeastern Mass. including Cape Cod and the Islands.

What’s Next:

A very quiet and chilly finish to the week. Temperatures will be mainly in the 20s and 30s Wednesday through Friday.

And, in the longer term, it appears as though we may end January and begin February on the mild and quiet side.

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch