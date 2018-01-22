BOSTON (CBS) – No blizzards or bombogenesis this week but we will have some impactful weather in the next 24-to-36 hours.

A combination of ice, wind and heavy rain will likely cause some minor issues Monday night and on Tuesday.

The Ice:

Not a huge deal but later Monday evening and overnight there will likely be some patches of ice or a light glaze in areas well inland and elevated.

This will be caused by light rain/drizzle falling and freezing with contact where temperatures are just below 32 degrees.

Locations of greatest concern are north and west of I-495, including far northwestern Middlesex County, northern Worcester County and a large part of New Hampshire, Vermont and western Mass. (The Berkshires).

The Rain:

Heaviest rain arrives Tuesday afternoon between 1 and 7 p.m.

Downpours will move quickly from west to east across the region.

A quick 1-to 1.5 inches is possible, but not enough for any major river flooding but some localized/urban flooding is likely.

The Wind:

Again, not a major concern, but winds will be somewhat gusty on Tuesday out of the south.

Most of the region should top out between 30-40 mph but there may be some gusts as high as 50 mph across far southeastern Mass. including Cape Cod and the Islands.

What’s Next:

A very quiet and chilly finish to the week. Temperatures will be mainly in the 20s and 30s Wednesday through Friday.

And, in the longer term, it appears as though we may end January and begin February on the mild and quiet side.

