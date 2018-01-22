SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (AP) — A telecommunications executive and his wife have given gifts worth a combined $100 million to two Boston hospitals to support innovation and patient care.

Rob and Karen Hale announced Monday that Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital will each get $50 million.

Karen Hale says they have seen devastating diseases directly affect family and friends and are “committed to finding cures and helping more patients walk away with a victory.”

The Hales serve on the Children’s Hospital board of trustees and have chaired numerous fundraising events for Brigham and Women’s.

Rob Hale is the CEO of Quincy-based Granite Telecommunications.

Brigham and Women’s President Dr. Betsy Nabel says the gifts “will fuel innovation and discovery that will one day eradicate some of the world’s most complex diseases and conditions.”

