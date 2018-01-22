765 Massachusetts Ave.
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 354-5433
www.lifealive.com
If any place screams “healthy breakfasts served here,” it is Life Alive Urban Oasis and Organic Cafe. The name indeed says it all. How many other places employ a “culinary visionary” in the kitchen, or can declare themselves as offering “therapeutic food?” This place caters to the vegan, veggie, gluten-free, raw and macrobiotic crowd, yet is also very inclusive of what they term “omnivores.” Even the names of the concoctions on the menu carry a promise and vision of healthy eating: The Golden Sunrise Alive (a smoothie made with banana, mango,coconut oil and almond milk); The Crunchy Hippie (local granola, goji berries and almond milk); a host of lattes made with rice or almond milk; Jubilant Juices made with fresh ingredients; and many more dishes all built around fresh and healthy grains and vegetables. They have recently expanded to Lowell and Salem, and are now open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
100 City Hall Plaza
Boston, MA 02108
(857) 263-8598
cocobeet.com
For a healthy breakfast on the go, it is hard to beat Cocobeet (pun intended). They specialize in making breakfasts in a cup that you can drink on your way to work or school. The store opens at 7 a.m., but there is often a line outside the door as early shift government office workers and others who start their workday bright and early need their morning smoothie or cup of cold-pressed fresh juices. They also have little two and five ounce “organic power boosters” and “organic health shots” that are based on coconut water, aloe water and other waters and juices, and are infused with vitamins to help jump-start the day. For those who do have time to sit and eat solid food, there is a “Smart Breakfast” menu of quinoa, pitaya, acai and granola bowls, as well as avocado toast to go. There are also yogurts, puddings, and even cookies, all of which go very well for breakfast, and all of which are certified healthy and organic. There is also now a second Cocobeet, in Wellesley.
12 Church St.
Boston, MA 02116
(617) 423-3447
mikeandpattys.com
This tiny little cafe on the corner of Church and Lafayette has a reputation and a following that bigger breakfast places would kill for. The menu is small and simple, and meant for pre-order and take-out. They have traditional egg sandwiches on bread or an English muffin, but Mike & Patty’s also serves up vegan and veggie breakfast sandwiches and black bean and avocado tortas. The eatery also delivers – a service for which many who have to eat breakfast at their desk or on the job are grateful. They also have some killer signature sandwiches, notably the Edgar Allen Poe and the Bellota Baller, which are designed more for the lunch crowd.
278 Highland Ave.
Somerville, MA 02143
(617) 623-3447
3littlefigs.com
At 3 Little Figs, breakfast is done the Greek way – which means healthy yogurts, home-made granola and muesli, and rustic pastries made from scratch in their little kitchen. Davis Square in Somerville is the perfect location for this charming family spot, where one of the owners is the baker, another is the barista and the rest of the family does everything else. They also make an amazing spinach pie, a unique vegan breakfast pie and a very healthy brunch bowl packed with quinoa, sweet potatoes, dried cherries, fresh walnuts and more.
338 Newberry St.
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 267-8688
www.tridentbookscafe.com
For those who want and can take the time to enjoy a more leisurely as well as healthy breakfast, Trident Booksellers and Cafe is a welcome haven. They invite patrons to browse the shelves while waiting for their egg white omelet, tofu, and veggie scramble, or cranberry maple quinoa breakfast bowls. There’s also an extensive offering of loose leaf teas and tea lattes. The cafe encourages customers to then go find a good book to look through while enjoying a healthy start to their day.
