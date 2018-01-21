Filed Under:Local TV, Super Bowl LII, tb times, Tom Brady

FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady and his Patriots teammates celebrated their AFC title with a new and strange haircut – in the world of comic books at least.

Shortly after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20, in the AFC Championship Game to earn a berth in the Super Bowl, Brady posted his latest edition of the “TB Times.”

In the comic, Rob Gronkowski trims Brady’s hair with a suspicious grin.

Devin McCourty adds that “This feels right.”

Patriots fans hope to see one more release of the TB Times, because it would mean New England won a second straight Super Bowl.

