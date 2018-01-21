FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Sometimes a restaurant opens up in a town and becomes an instant hit. In the town of Framingham, that restaurant is Bourbon’s Kitchen and Cocktails.

Ever since Bourbon’s opened about a year ago, the crowds have just kept coming because this place is exactly the kind of restaurant this area needed.

“Framingham was missing a non-chain restaurant that had a great neighborhood feel, but was still cool,” said owner Luke Foley.

Here the food is great, the atmosphere is cool, the service is friendly, and the bar is always hopping.

“I grew up in this area and I felt like there was a need for a place like this. So I just went for it,” said Foley.

Despite his young age, Foley is no restaurant rookie. He worked in his family’s restaurant for years and drew on that experience to create this spot with a 22 seat bar, pouring a dozen craft beers and mixing updated takes on classic cocktails, alongside a large and comfortable dining room designed with a specific American spirit in mind.

“We had the inspiration of a bourbon barrel. So you’re gonna feel this nice warm wood, you see the colors, the brown, you see the real wood tables, you see the barrel tops on the wall. It’s Americana, it has that warm comfy wood feel, like a saloon meets a speakeasy,” he said.

As for the food, there are burgers and pizzas and awesome desserts, but most of the Bourbon’s menu is devoted to a section called “shareables.”

There are almost twenty inventive options, from sweet and spicy wings and loaded potato bites to ahi tuna crisps, mushroom arancini, and buffalo cauliflower.

Foley explained, “The way I like to eat it, you go out with your friends, you get a bunch of different things, put them on the table, try them, talk about them, pick out what your favorites are, and that way you’re not just stuck with one thing.”