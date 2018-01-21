BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs from Forever Paws in Fall River were featured this week on Pet Parade.
Lenny is about 14 1/2-years old. He has been a stray and has been in a foster home for six months. When he was found, Lenny was bald, blind and needed diseased teeth removed.
He still has a life to live and would be best suited for an older home that does not have a very active lifestyle. He does well with other animals.
Peaches is another stray, she came to Forever Paws with a broken foot. After three months at the shelter to heal, she is looking for a forever home where she can go at her own pace because her foot is still sensitive.
Cats, ferrets, rabbits and other small animals are also available for adoption at Forever Paws.
The shelter is open 11-4 every day but Wednesday.