HOLLISTON (CBS) — A barn engulfed in flames on Sunday morning required the response from fire crews in multiple surrounding towns to be put out.

According to Holliston Police, they first received word of the fire on Concord Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Holliston, Ashland, Sherborn, Framingham, and Southborough firefighters were called to the scene.

Officials said some animals were rescued from the fire but not all are accounted for. No further details were available at the time.

Firefighter work to put out a barn fire in Holliston on Sunday (Photo Courtesy: Ashland Firefighter Local 1893)

A number of officials were called to investigate after the fire, including an Ashland/Holliston Animal Control officer, a Holliston building inspector, a Board of Health official, a wiring inspector, and a State Fire Marshal investigator.

Concord Street was temporarily shut down while crews worked but has since reopened.

Officials said they are looking into what started the fire.

