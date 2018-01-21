Filed Under:AFC Championship, Armed Forces Network, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Armed Forces Network, or AFN, says they will be able to air both the AFC and NFC championships on Sunday.

“To the world’s most deserving viewing audience, it gives me great pleasure to announce we have been given the authority to bring back limited television services,” said AFN Director Col. Dave Honchul in a statement.

It was originally reported that AFN services were canceled due to the government shutdown. This would have prevented thousands of American soldiers overseas from watching the championship games.

The New England Patriots are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon.

