FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady’s status for the AFC Championship is a bit up in the air. But on social media, it appears the star quarterback is ready to go.
Brady posted a hype video Saturday on Facebook and Instagram on Saturday, a day before the team’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.
The video features Patriots highlights along with what appears to be a commencement speech given at the University of Philadelphia by Denzel Washington.
“You will fail at some point in your life. You will lose,” Washington says in Brady’s video. “But here’s the thing. To get something you never had, you have to do something you never did. Because the chances you take, the people you love, the faith that you have, that’s what’s going to define you.”
Brady is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hand injury, but reports indicate he resumed throwing and is expected to play.