Filed Under:AFC Championship Game, Local TV, New England Patriots, Tom Brady

FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady’s status for the AFC Championship is a bit up in the air. But on social media, it appears the star quarterback is ready to go.

Related: Tom Brady Swats Away Questions About His Injured Hand

Brady posted a hype video Saturday on Facebook and Instagram on Saturday, a day before the team’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

The video features Patriots highlights along with what appears to be a commencement speech given at the University of Philadelphia by Denzel Washington.

“You will fail at some point in your life. You will lose,” Washington says in Brady’s video. “But here’s the thing. To get something you never had, you have to do something you never did. Because the chances you take, the people you love, the faith that you have, that’s what’s going to define you.”

Brady is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hand injury, but reports indicate he resumed throwing and is expected to play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch