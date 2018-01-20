FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said more Saturday on Tom Brady’s hand injury than he has all week.
On a live edition of Patriots All Access, Kraft sat down with WBZ-TV sportscaster Steve Burton and recounted how he learned from Brady himself through FaceTime about his “favorite” quarterback’s injury.
“I actually was in Florida for a day and a half, and I was out in a restaurant and I got a call from my favorite quarterback, FaceTime, and saw his situation,” Kraft said. “So then I got up here quickly to see first hand, and I saw him throw a few out at practice, and it made me feel a lot better.”
“He’s a real competitor as we all know, and we have a pretty good balanced team, and sometimes these issues help you bring the team together too,” Kraft said.
Brady reportedly injured his right hand in a collision with Rex Burkhead in practice on Wednesday.
Wearing red gloves, Brady swatted away questions about his injured hand in a brief press conference on Friday.
He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.