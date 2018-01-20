Filed Under:New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, tom brady hand injury, tom brady hurt hand, tom brady injured hand, Tom Brady Injury, tom brady injury report

FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said more Saturday on Tom Brady’s hand injury than he has all week.

On a live edition of Patriots All Access, Kraft sat down with WBZ-TV sportscaster Steve Burton and recounted how he learned from Brady himself through FaceTime about his “favorite” quarterback’s injury.

Robert Kraft and Tom Brady after Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I actually was in Florida for a day and a half, and I was out in a restaurant and I got a call from my favorite quarterback, FaceTime, and saw his situation,” Kraft said. “So then I got up here quickly to see first hand, and I saw him throw a few out at practice, and it made me feel a lot better.”

“He’s a real competitor as we all know, and we have a pretty good balanced team, and sometimes these issues help you bring the team together too,” Kraft said.

Brady reportedly injured his right hand in a collision with Rex Burkhead in practice on Wednesday.

Wearing red gloves, Brady swatted away questions about his injured hand in a brief press conference on Friday.

He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

