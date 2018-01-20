BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have finalized plans to extend safety netting at Fenway Park for the upcoming season.
The team announced on Saturday the netting will extend from Field Box Section 79 to Field Box Section 9.
This is an expansion of the netting that previously covered Field Box Section 61 to Field Box Section 29.
The netting will be the same height as current netting, which is about 12 feet, 8 inches above the ground.
Netting will be similarly expanded at JetBlue Park, the team’s Spring Training home.
“While expanded netting will offer additional protection, the club continues to encourage fans to be vigilant during games and to be on the lookout for balls and bats that may enter the stands in their seating area,” the Red Sox said in a statement.