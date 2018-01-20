BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid passes along everything you need to know about the Patriots and Jaguars heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

– This is the 14th AFC title game for the New England Patriots. It’s the eighth time they’ll host the AFC Championship in team history and fifth time in the last seven years. Their seven straight appearances in the conference championship is an NFL record.

– The Pats are 9-4 in AFC Championships, including 6-1 at home.

– The Pats are seeking their 10th Super Bowl berth in team history.

– Since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, the Patriots have played in an NFL high 42 post season games. Sunday’s game is the 24th anniversary of Kraft taking ownership of the franchise.

– The Patriots are 21-4 in home playoff games and 33-19 overall in the postseason.

– New England has earned the No. 1 seed six other times, making the Super Bowl five of those six times.

– This will be Bill Belichick’s 12th conference championship game. That’s the most ever by a coach.

– Tom Brady leads the NFL with 66 postseason touchdowns and 26 postseason wins.

– Brady’s 13 games with 300 or more passing yards is the most in NFL postseason history.

– Brady is 7-4 in the AFC Championship Game.

– Rob Gronkowski’s 10 playoff touchdowns are the most ever by a tight end.

– Gronk needs 13 yards to pass Dallas Clark for the most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. He enters Sunday’s game with 835 yards.

– There are four players on the New England roster who are playing in their seventh straight AFC Championship game: Brady, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and Stephen Gostkowski.

– This will be the second time the Pats and Jaguars will face off in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots beat Jacksonville 20-6 at Foxboro Stadium in 1996.

– New England has a 10-1 record against the Jaguars and are 3-1 against them in the playoffs. Brady is 7-0 in his career against Jacksonville.

You can catch Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with a special 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m., and after the game get all the reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter.