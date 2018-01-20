Filed Under:Boston, Make Way For Ducklings Statues, New England Patriots, Public Garden

BOSTON (CBS) – A new scandal began brewing on Saturday in Patriots Nation. Well, sort of.

It appears someone has gone afowl of the famous “Make Way for Ducklings” statues at the Public Garden.

On Friday, all of the ducklings were decked out in New England Patriots gear, ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship.

pats ducklings updates vo 6p Make Way For Ducklings Sculptures Missing 1 Patriots Jersey

But on Saturday, the mother duck was missing her shirt and hat.

bump d1 pats ducklings transfer Make Way For Ducklings Sculptures Missing 1 Patriots Jersey


Luckily, her ducklings still have their Patriots jerseys.

So far, there is no word on where the mother duck’s gear might have gone.

The famous “Make Way for Ducklings” statues turned 30 years old last year.

The sculpture representing the characters in Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book were made by Nancy Schon of Newton in 1987.

