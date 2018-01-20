BOSTON (CBS) – A new scandal began brewing on Saturday in Patriots Nation. Well, sort of.
It appears someone has gone afowl of the famous “Make Way for Ducklings” statues at the Public Garden.
On Friday, all of the ducklings were decked out in New England Patriots gear, ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship.
But on Saturday, the mother duck was missing her shirt and hat.
Luckily, her ducklings still have their Patriots jerseys.
So far, there is no word on where the mother duck’s gear might have gone.
The famous “Make Way for Ducklings” statues turned 30 years old last year.
The sculpture representing the characters in Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book were made by Nancy Schon of Newton in 1987.