BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots took the practice field on Friday for the final time ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars.

Quarterback Tom Brady was once again with them for the media portion of practice, but it remains unclear if he’ll participate in Friday’s session. Brady was seen stretching with his teammates on Friday, but did not make any throws while the media was present.

Brady did, however, make a fist with his right hand. So that must mean everything is OK with the New England quarterback.

Here’s Tom Brady making a fist with his injured right hand at today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/SeqHexADcO — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 19, 2018

Tom Brady at the media port of practice today. Second day in a row with the gloves on both hands. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/wsHyjLuTyv — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) January 19, 2018

Tom Brady with a little hop in his step at the start of practice. pic.twitter.com/GnouNhM1dP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 19, 2018

Brady was present for the stretching portion of Thursday’s practice but did not practice as he deals with a hand injury he suffered on Wednesday. The Patriots haven’t said much of anything about Brady’s condition, though reports say he should be able to play in Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

We’ll know for sure if Brady practiced or not, and have a better idea on his status for Sunday’s game, when the team releases their final practice and injury report of the week Friday afternoon. Brady is scheduled to meet with reporters after Friday’s practice session, but canceled his two previous media sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

