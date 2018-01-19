BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL made a booboo.

That really isn’t anything new. We’ve seen the league make a slew of mistakes over the last few years, whether it’s the “What’s a catch?!?!” fiasco, their way of handling concussions, or that whole deflated football mess that went on for nearly two years.

So a premature Super Bowl promo on social media really shouldn’t come as any surprise. The NFL’s official Facebook page promoted a chance to win seats to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, touting a Patriots-Vikings matchup (h/t to CBS Philadelphia producer Brandon Longo):

Whoops. That’s a bold move given the conference title games don’t kick off until Sunday afternoon. It’s not going to make Eagles and Jaguars fans very happy, though we now have a great idea of who the NFL really wants to play in the big game in a few weeks.

You can catch Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with a special 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m., and after the game get all the reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter.