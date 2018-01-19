WATCH LIVE: 9 am: Bill Belichick Press Conference
BOSTON (CBS) – Great news for fans of 1980’s rock – Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Fenway Park this summer.

The bands announced their North American tour Friday morning, with a show in Boston Saturday, August 11.

Tickets for the Fenway concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/JourneyDefLeppard

The tour starts Monday May 21 in Hartford and ends Saturday October 6 in Los Angeles.

The bands toured the U.S. together 12 years ago.

Their tour is one of three stopping at Fenway Park this summer.

The Zac Brown Band plays there June 14 and 15.

Foo Fighters return to Fenway July 21 and 22.

