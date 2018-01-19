Filed Under:Boston, Roslindale, van with chemicals, Vincent Breveleri

BOSTON (CBS) – A Roslindale man is being held on bail after putting quite a scare into hazmat teams.

Vincent Breveleri abandoned a van in Boston’s Seaport District, and the van contained seven boxes of NOS3: a medical chemical referred to as nitric oxide synthetic, a potentially toxic drug.

Vincent Breveleri. (WBZ-TV)

Breveleri was working for a Canton delivery service, and picked up the chemicals from a Cambridge firm.

But instead of delivering the chemicals to Logan Airport, he dumped the van.

Police say this van was abandoned in Boston’s Seaport District containing seven boxes of a chemical referred to as nitric oxide synthetic. (WBZ-TV)

A hazmat team determined the boxes were sealed and safe.

A hazmat crew worked the scene in the Seaport District, where a van was abandoned containing chemicals. (WBZ-TV)

“We don’t think there was any nefarious intent, but things get ramped up when a van is full of chemicals and goes missing,” said Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.

Police later used Breveleri’s cell phone to track him to a hotel in Boston.

Breveleri was charged with stealing a van. His long record of violence led a judge to hold him on $5,000 cash bail.

