BOSTON (CBS) – A Roslindale man is being held on bail after putting quite a scare into hazmat teams.
Vincent Breveleri abandoned a van in Boston’s Seaport District, and the van contained seven boxes of NOS3: a medical chemical referred to as nitric oxide synthetic, a potentially toxic drug.
Breveleri was working for a Canton delivery service, and picked up the chemicals from a Cambridge firm.
But instead of delivering the chemicals to Logan Airport, he dumped the van.
A hazmat team determined the boxes were sealed and safe.
“We don’t think there was any nefarious intent, but things get ramped up when a van is full of chemicals and goes missing,” said Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.
Police later used Breveleri’s cell phone to track him to a hotel in Boston.
Breveleri was charged with stealing a van. His long record of violence led a judge to hold him on $5,000 cash bail.