BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick press conferences are usually pretty awkward.

But Friday’s was an all-timer. At least the coach did confirm that it was Friday, and who doesn’t love Friday?

The Patriots have been extremely tight-lipped about Tom Brady’s mysterious hand injury, which the quarterback suffered during Wednesday’s practice. He missed Thursday’s session all together, and the mystery surrounding the injury is driving people crazy ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Asked for an update on Brady, Belichick threw out his usual tease for the injury report. His best response was when a reporter asked if Brady would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game.

“Today is Friday,” he said.

A long, awkward pause followed before a reporter asked about Jacksonville’s defense. Not even a question about Jacksonville fullback Tommy Bohanon, a prototypical Belichick player who also plays on special teams, could break the tension in Foxboro. Asked if he had any regrets about trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in October, Belichick said his focus was on the Jaguars. He followed it up with a brief death stare, of course.

Belichick stuck to his script and remained mum when peppered with more questions about Brady’s hand later in the presser. Asked if he thought about bringing in a third quarterback, with only Brady and backup Brian Hoyer on the depth chart, Belichick didn’t offer up anything.

“We’re going to get ready for Jacksonville,” he said. “Do the best we can and make the best decisions we can to do that. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Belichick didn’t know how much Brady’s injury would impact their game plan for Sunday, though it’s more likely he just didn’t want to say.

We’re all in the dark about Brady’s hand injury, with the quarterback slated to meet with the media Friday afternoon. But he canceled his previously scheduled chats with the media on Wednesday and Thursday, and could do the same on Friday if the Patriots want to keep his injury a mystery.

Chances are, we won’t get good idea just how injured Brady may be until he takes his first snap on Sunday afternoon.