BELFAST, Maine (CBS) – Police say a man punched himself in the face in front of officers to avoid a breathalyzer test.

Brian Fogg, 27, is now charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief.

Brian Fogg, 27, is accused of punching himself in the face to avoid a breathalyzer test. (Photo: Belfast, Maine Police Department)

Belfast officers found Fogg’s car in a ditch early Saturday morning on Waterville Road.

When they tried to administer a breathalyzer test, Fogg allegedly punched himself in the face three times, causing himself to bleed.

Police tended to his injuries instead of giving him the test.

He has since been released on bail.

