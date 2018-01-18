BOSTON (CBS) — Thanks to Tom Brady’s hand injury, a new layer of intrigue was added to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Brady is still expected to play when the Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for a trip to Super Bowl LII, but the quarterback may sit out Thursday’s practice session, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

The Patriots are scheduled to hit the practice field behind Gillette Stadium at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Brady, who cancelled his Wednesday press conference to meet with the New England medical staff about his right hand, is expected to hit the podium on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. — which you can see on WBZ-TV and streaming on CBSBoston.com. That would change if he doesn’t practice.

Most reports say Brady’s injury isn’t too big of an issue, with X-rays on Wednesday showing no structural damage. He also suffered a cut on his right hand (his throwing hand), according to the Globe. But we probably won’t know just severe the injury is until the quarterback throws his first pass on Sunday.

It’s going to take quite a bit to keep the five-time Super Bowl champ from missing a conference title game, but the injury is now going to be the top story leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.

You can catch Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with a special 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m., and after the game tune in to myTV38 for all the reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter.