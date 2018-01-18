BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors say they broke up a Texas crime ring that hit seven different cities and towns in the Boston area before smuggling cash back to the Lone Star State.

Authorities flew Frederick Williams from Dallas to Boston to be arraigned Thursday on a 27-count indictment. Prosecutors say he was part of a five-man group that began its New England adventure with a trip to the Garden to see the Celts and Cavs in May.

That same day, prosecutors say surveillance shows Williams in a LeBron James jersey buying two large wrecking bars, their tools for allegedly breaking, entering, and stealing cash.

“These men act as if this is their business to travel around the country with the hopes that by the time people figure out their business, they’re already back in Texas,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Doherty.

Their alleged spree involved two days of stealing three vans and breaking into six stores in Boston, Braintree, Brockton, Cambridge, Everett, Stoughton, and Woburn.

Prosecutors say they made off with several ATMs and safes, yielding about $60,000. They allegedly smuggled some of that cash through Logan Airport, back to the Lone Star State. TSA did seize some of the money, touching off the investigation that brought Williams back to Boston now, eight months later.

One of his alleged partners-in-crime, Matthew Gallagher, is set to be arraigned in Boston Friday, and the others are expected to follow.

Prosecutors say evidence shows the group may be involved in similar crimes in New Jersey and San Francisco, California.