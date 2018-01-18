Filed Under:Harvard University, Hasty Pudding Man Of The Year, Local TV, Paul Rudd

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd has been named 2018 Man of the Year by the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization at Harvard University.

Hasty Pudding said Thursday it is honoring Rudd because his career has spanned many genres, from indies to mainstream films, from heartfelt comedies to superheroes.

Hasty Pudding President Amira Weeks said the entire organization is in awe of Rudd, “specifically, in his ability to have not aged since 1995.”

Rudd co-wrote and starred in “Ant-Man” and plays the lead in the upcoming “The Catcher Was a Spy,” the real-life story of Ivy Leaguer and major league ballplayer Moe Berg, a spy with the forerunner of the CIA during World War II.

paul rudd Paul Rudd Named Man Of The Year By Harvards Hasty Pudding

Paul Rudd attends the ‘Meteor Shower’ Broadway Opening Night at the Booth Theatre on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rudd will get his pudding pot during a roast at Harvard on Feb. 2.

