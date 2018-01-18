LAWRENCE (CBS) – Authorities are looking to the public for help in identifying two people in a surveillance video who may be connected to the 2017 murder of 25-year-old Mindy Tran.
Tran was found fatally shot in a crashed car in the area of 45 Hillside Ave. on Nov. 26, 2017.
Police released surveillance video on Thursday that shows two people approaching and then fleeing the area where Tran was found.
Anyone with information, or anyone who can identify the people in the surveillance video, is asked to call State Police at 978-538-6180 or Lawrence Police detectives at 978-794-5900, ext. 625.