BOSTON (CBS) – After another batch of snow and cold temps, Keolis has crews working around the clock to keep the Commuter Rail on track, using switch heaters to keep snow from accumulating and to prevent the tracks from freezing.

Amid a handful of minor delays Thursday morning, passengers said overall, service has been running pretty smoothly.

Keolis Boston has come under heavy criticism from riders and the MBTA for a series of breakdowns, delays and cancellations this winter. Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker  said the operator of the Commuter Rail needs to “up their game.”

South Station in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

At South Station Thursday, most trains were on time, and one passenger told WBZ-TV said the train “has been running fairly well.”

Keolis was concerned that Wednesday’s snowfall paired with Thursday morning’s freezing temperatures would create problems for the morning commute.

So they had teams working throughout the night.

Mechanical teams performed maintenance checks on all trains, and more than 400 employees were also out sanding and salting the platforms.

With weeks of sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms, the system has been put to the test.

Passengers at South Station said there have been delays this winter season, but not as bad as past winters.

Crews have been sanding and salting all passenger areas but they are asking anyone who comes across slippery platforms or parking lots to report them.

