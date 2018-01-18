BOSTON (CBS) — The Pelicans have set the asking price for Anthony Davis, and all it would cost the Celtics is a five-time (and counting) Super Bowl championship franchise and a couple of planes.

Boston fans have been enamored with Davis for some time, and Tuesday night’s big game against the Celtics didn’t help. His 45-point, 16-rebound performance in the Pelicans’ overtime win over the Celtics has Boston fans once again dreaming of “The Brow” donning green. Danny Ainge certainly has a handful of assets to at least get a conversation started with New Orleans, but it doesn’t sound like the Pelicans are interested in anything the Celtics have to offer.

Instead, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has another idea.

“I know there’s been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever,” Gentry said, via the Boston Herald, “and my response to that is, yeah, we’ll trade him. But they’re going to have to give us the New England Patriots and the two planes that they just bought. … And I don’t think they’re going to do that. So we’re not even thinking about those kind of things.”

Being able to acquire Davis without giving up Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or the Lakers pick would be a steal for the Celtics, but we’re not sure if Robert Kraft would sign off on this one (though he does have court side seats for the Celtics). This is the kind of move David Stern would allow, but it likely won’t happen with Adam Silver running the NBA these days.

Plus, the “New Orleans Patriots” doesn’t really make much sense. Then again, their basketball team is called the Pelicans.