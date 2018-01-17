NATICK (CBS) – The new Wegmans location at the Natick Mall has an official opening date.
The multi-level, 146,500 square-foot supermarket will open April 29. The location in the former J.C. Penney space will feature a Mexican restaurant called Blue Dalia, slated to open May 4.
“Guests will see centuries-old tortilla-making on display alongside crushed-to-order salsas, contemporary craft cocktails and of course, an extensive tequila and mezcal selection,” Chef Roberto Santibanez said in a statement. “Being inside the market, we have immediate access to the best seasonal produce and ingredients.”
“The Burger Bar” is also set to open inside the store, offering casual dining options.
Wegman’s plans to hire more than 500 full and part-time workers before it opens.
This will be the sixth Wegman’s location in New England.