QUINCY (CBS) – A Rhode Island man was charged with following a woman from Twin River Casino to her Quincy home and stealing her winnings in an attack that left her with significant injuries.
The 61-year-old woman suffered broken vertebrae in the November 10 attack.
Investigators say 21-year-old Ty Shon Forbes watched the victim receive a “high value cash-out” at the Twin River cashier cage.
Forbes allegedly followed the woman to the parking lot, then drove 43 miles behind her to Quincy.
When the woman was walking into her home, Forbes is accused of throwing her to the ground, stealing her purse and fleeing in a car that was waiting nearby.
In Rhode Island, Forbes waived extradition as a fugitive from justice and was released into the custody of Quincy Police.