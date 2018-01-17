Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone Says He's Never Watched Tom Coughlin's Super Bowl Wins Over PatriotsThe Jags coach won't be taking too much from those Giants Super Bowl victories against the Patriots ... because he's never seen them.

Patriots Opponent Profile: Jaguars Bring Toughest Challenge Of Season In AFC Championship GameThe New England Patriots were operating on every single cylinder as they dominated and demolished the Tennessee Titans, but their toughest challenge of the season is yet to come. With a strong running game and scary-good defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars pose a threat unlike anything they've yet seen.

Jaguars' Telvin Smith Struggles To Engineer Bulletin Board Material From Tom Brady, PatriotsThe complete lack of trash talk is not stopping the Jaguars from trying to generate a slight or two by really reading between the lines on a Tom Brady comment.

Chara: Claude Julien 'Definitely Deserves' Cheers From Bruins FansClaude Julien returns to Boston on Wednesday, and though he does so with the Bruins' arch nemesis, there's little doubt the former head coach will receive a rousing ovation when introduced at TD Garden.