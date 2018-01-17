WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
QUINCY (CBS) – A Rhode Island man was charged with following a woman from Twin River Casino to her Quincy home and stealing her winnings in an attack that left her with significant injuries.

The 61-year-old woman suffered broken vertebrae in the November 10 attack.

Ty Shon Forbes. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

Investigators say 21-year-old Ty Shon Forbes watched the victim receive a “high value cash-out” at the Twin River cashier cage.

Forbes allegedly followed the woman to the parking lot, then drove 43 miles behind her to Quincy.

A man suspected of robbing a Quincy woman outside her home. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

When the woman was walking into her home, Forbes is accused of throwing her to the ground, stealing her purse and fleeing in a car that was waiting nearby.

In Rhode Island, Forbes waived extradition as a fugitive from justice and was released into the custody of Quincy Police.

