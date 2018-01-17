NEWRY, Maine (CBS/AP) – A deadly sledding accident at Maine’s Sunday River Ski resort is under investigation.
Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to an accident involving an “inflatable tube style sled” on the Tempest Trail.
Authorities say two teenage males were riding on the same sled when they went off the trail and hit a tree. Sledding is not allowed on ski trails, and the mountain was closed at the time.
The 18-year-old on the sled was killed, while a 17-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The teenagers both attended Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire. School Administrative Unit 50 Superintendent Salvatore Petralia said in a statement that David Kohlhase was killed and Max Milila is in critical condition.
Part of the Tempest Trail is rated as a black diamond for expert skiers, and part is rated as a blue for intermediate skiers.
The incident is under investigation.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)